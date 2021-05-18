Brands Are Doubling Down on Made in USA Cotton Clothing, Avoiding China
When I Shop’s report reveals women’s clothing brands are turning to Turkey, Peru, and Mexico to supplement made-in-USA cotton clothing, overlooking China.AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When I Shop, one of the world’s most comprehensive women’s fashion brand directories, outlines in its report Made in the USA: The State of Women’s Clothing Manufacturing, that the pandemic-driven upsurge in cotton clothing, including loungewear, basics, and denim, are made in the USA. Other manufacturing partner countries include Turkey, Peru, and Mexico with China forming an insignificant contribution to the rise of cotton clothing.
The study independently analyzed thousands of products from 120 women’s clothing brands that manufacture all or some of their clothing in the USA to understand what types of clothing are made in the USA and what countries are plugging the manufacturing gaps.
While results suggest that America is well-placed to make cotton clothing, with the advantage of a shorter supply chain, over half of the brands in the study also manufacture overseas.
India and Peru emerged in the study to be strong manufacturing partners of cotton-based clothing, with 15% of brands that manufacture overseas relying almost exclusively on these countries for cotton-based clothing outside of the USA.
Mexico and Turkey also showed to be strong partner countries specifically in the manufacturing of cotton-predominating denim jeans. 20% of the brands in the study manufacturing overseas relied exclusively on the two countries to supplement their Made-in-USA denim clothing.
China was, predictably, the main manufacturing partner in the study. Over 70% of brands that manufacture overseas and in the USA turn to the country, but not for cotton clothing it was found.
The study revealed that brands turned to China for knitwear expertise the most, with 20% of those brands limiting their reliance on China solely for knitwear manufacturing. The study highlights the dominance that China has in the knitwear space. While Peru is emerging as a small-scale knitwear manufacturer, its niche appears to lie in knitwear using cotton and wool-blend fibers.
EXCLUSIVELY MADE-IN-USA BRANDS ARE MORE LIKELY TO BE BASED IN CALIFORNIA
The report Made in the USA: The State of Women’s Clothing Manufacturing, which analyzed product data from 120 American women’s clothing brands that manufacture all or some of their clothing in the USA, found almost three-quarters of the brands that exclusively manufacture in the USA were based in California.
Brands based in New York, recognized as the global fashion capital, were under-represented with 35% making up the pool of brands but just 20% manufacturing exclusively in the USA.
The study also found that luxury brands, priced on average $500 or more, were less likely to be made exclusively in the USA. Just 34% of premium labels were exclusively made in the USA, below the 44% of brands in the study exclusively made in the USA.
Clear commonalities of exclusively Made in USA brands were apparent in the study. Basic cotton clothing and denim made up the main specialty areas of brands in the study with a combined 43%.
As well as cotton clothing, clothing from natural fiber blends including viscose, modal, and silk was more likely to be made in the USA.
CONCLUSION
The report highlights that brands with some clothing manufacturing presence in the USA are sensitive to their choice of manufacturing partner countries. However, for brands to diversify their supply chain for more complex clothing manufacturing like knitwear, options are lacking.
To view the full list of brands and data breakdowns, please view the full report. Media kit and press images are available on our media page.
ABOUT THE RESEARCH
120 American-based, independently owned, and operated women’s clothing brands were selected for the study at random. All brands are well established with a presence on major department store websites like Shopbop, NET-A-PORTER, and Nordstrom and with their own e-commerce presence. Product data was collected from brand websites, online department stores, and peer-to-peer resale websites like Poshmark.
ABOUT WHEN I SHOP
When I Shop is one of the world’s most comprehensive women’s fashion brand directories. We independently and vigorously research brands via multiple channels and analyze thousands of products to give shoppers a truthful and transparent view of brand values and manufacturing information.
Suzanne Barker
When I Shop
+64 21 181 8625
suzanne@whenishop.com