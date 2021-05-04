Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: One-day closure needed for drainage repair on a portion of Winsor Avenue in Johnston

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a portion of Winsor Avenue in Johnston to repair a 200-foot section of deteriorated drainage pipe on Wednesday, May 5.

The closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is in the area of 26-32 Winsor Avenue. Through traffic on Winsor Avenue will not be permitted between Greenville Avenue and Orchard Avenue, and will follow a signed detour using Greenville Avenue, Route 44, Smith Avenue and Orchard Avenue. Local traffic will be permitted.

A map showing the suggested detour is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

