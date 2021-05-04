Ten Secrets to Success After Graduation Now Available for Purchase

Ten Secrets to Success After Graduation is the must-have book for all students graduating in 2021.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten Secrets to Success After Graduation is a collection of inspirational career stories from industry professionals designed to empower new graduates. The book is comprised of 10 chapters and 19 stories from 18 contributors. Many early career professionals experience challenging and tumultuous times after graduation. The stories and activities in this book are designed to help individuals navigate and thrive during this period of life. Ten Secrets to Success After Graduation was designed to be read as independent chapters or cover to cover. Readers can utilize the activities at the end of each chapter to bring the lessons to life. Many contributors also provided their contact information if you would like to get in touch with them about their moments of success, failure and perseverance.

Nick Wagner Sr. teamed up with River Bend Bookshop in Glastonbury, Connecticut to publish his first book, Ten Secrets to Success After Graduation. He believes working with an independent bookstore and publisher is important to the mission of his family's non-profit. To learn more about the book and order, please visit www.nickwagnersr.com/book

About Nick Wagner Sr.

Nick Wagner Sr. is a husband, father and first time author. He has had a diverse career as an entrepreneur, IT professional and now Human Resources professional. Nick has been able to inspire people through mentoring, coaching, social media and now his family’s non-profit. He loves sharing his ideas and experiences to empower and inspire people to reach their Full Potential. Ten Secrets to Success After Graduation is the first book in The Full Potential Book Series which is part of his initiative The Full Potential Movement.

About The Full Potential Movement

The Full Potential Movement shares career stories, ideas and experiences to empower and inspire people to reach their Full Potential. Content is distributed through a weekly podcast showcasing career journeys and other career inspiration via social media.