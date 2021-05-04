Billboard-Charting Artist Alkaline's Upcoming Album "Top Prize" Dominates Streaming Charts Globally

Dancehall Artiste Alkaline is ready to release his latest effort "Top Prize" Dancehall Artiste Alkaline reveals the tracklist for this latest project "Top Prize"

Alkaline continues to create history in music. The reggae/dancehall artist's upcoming album "Top Prize" is currently the #1 pre-order on Amazon & iTunes charts.

The level of artistry, growth and dominance Alkaline has demonstrated over the years is incomparable” — Shuzzr