Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,451 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court limits procedure to prevent eviction

In Stancil v. Superior Court, the Supreme Court today cuts back on a method tenants have used to obtain what the court calls “a potential reprieve” from the expedited eviction procedure.  The court holds that a tenant may contest an unlawful detainer proceeding with a motion to quash service of summons only in “rare and limited circumstances.”  Usually, an answer to the complaint is the right way to go.

You just read:

Supreme Court limits procedure to prevent eviction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.