Supreme Court limits procedure to prevent eviction

In Stancil v. Superior Court, the Supreme Court today cuts back on a method tenants have used to obtain what the court calls “a potential reprieve” from the expedited eviction procedure. The court holds that a tenant may contest an unlawful detainer proceeding with a motion to quash service of summons only in “rare and limited circumstances.” Usually, an answer to the complaint is the right way to go.
