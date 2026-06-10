Judge keeps state hospital records of transgender minors away from Trump administration

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department initially filed lawsuits seeking the records from hospitals nationwide, but nearly a dozen federal judges rejected their suits. In response, attorney Shannon Minter of the National Center for LGBTQ Rights said, the department then quietly opened criminal investigations and threatened to prosecute hospitals that did not release their records by this Wednesday.

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