JIC News Release: ATTORNEY GENERAL’S SPECIAL AGENTS VISIT 3,200 HOTEL ROOMS FOR QUARANTINE COMPLIANCE CHECKS

(Honolulu) – Since August 2020, Special Agents of the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division have conducted quarantine compliance checks, primarily at Waikīkī hotels, to ensure traveler compliance with COVID-19 emergency rules.

To date, there have been 55 arrests for travel self-quarantine violations. But the primary focus of these operations is to educate travelers and to touch base during their quarantine periods and to address incidences of travelers attempting to work around the system.

As part of last Friday’s operation, special agents visited 10 hotels. Prior to engaging in their compliance checks, they coordinated with hotel security staff to compare lists of travelers subject to the 10-day mandatory self-quarantine.

Deputy Chief Special Agent (DCSA) Paul Jones said, “We’re just trying to keep people honest and accountable, and let residents know that even though enforcement is difficult with some visitors playing the system, so to speak to avoid quarantine, we’re out there doing what we can to protect them.”

Hilton Hawaiian Village Director of Security Jerry Dolak said the predominant reason guests are required to quarantine is because they failed to use one of the State’s approved testing methods. The Hilton property has one entire floor reserved for quarantining guests and ensures food is delivered to travelers’ rooms. Housekeeping services are not provided until they check out.

DCSA Jones commended the Hilton’s efforts saying, ”They’re doing an incredible job. I’m impressed with the work they’ve done. It’s very efficient and very effective and I wish all lodging properties would follow their lead. They’ve got it under control.”

Special Agents often collaborate with volunteer organizations and DCSA Jones said everyone in the community can help by being watchful and vigilant until the pandemic is over. He added, they’ll keep at it until quarantine requirements are eliminated and called today’s compliance check a success.

