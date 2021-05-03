A Gift for Educators & Staff for Teacher Appreciation Day

Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day at Quick Quack Car Wash!

Quick Quack

Quick Quack to Provide a Free Car Wash to all Educators and Staff on Teacher Appreciation Day!

Teacher Appreciation Day allows us to recognize the educators in our lives, in our children’s lives, and our community.”
— Travis Kimball
ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash will honor all educators and staff on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Educators and staff can stop by any time between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Teacher Appreciation Day, observed the first Tuesday of May, to receive a free car wash.

“Teacher Appreciation Day allows us to recognize the educators in our lives, in our children’s lives, and our community,” said Travis Kimball, Co-Founder/Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We want them to know the positive impact they have in shaping so many children’s futures, so this is our way of thanking the educators and celebrating their efforts in the schools.”

Annually, Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates educators and staff by giving away free car washes to show appreciation. Quick Quack will offer their Lucky Duck/Best Wash to all educators and staff who show their school badge or ID.

“I can name all of my teachers from elementary, middle school, high school, and even college,” said Courtney Hardy-Wagner, Marketing Leader of Quick Quack Car Wash. “Those assigned projects, themed learning days, and history games are something students will always remember. And though teachers don’t expect anything on Teacher Appreciation Day, this is one small way to let them know we are thinking about them and applauding all of the good work they are doing in the classroom.”

Quick Quack invites the community to celebrate their teachers and gift them with a free car wash during this one-day promotion by sharing this with their favorite teachers to stop by any Quick Quack for their free wash on May 4.


About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named Quackals, Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and unlimited carwash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty! ™

-30-

Amaris Garcia
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 806-828-8063
email us here

You just read:

A Gift for Educators & Staff for Teacher Appreciation Day

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amaris Garcia
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 806-828-8063
Company/Organization
Quick Quack Car Wash
1380 Lead Hill Blvd., Suite 260
Roseville, California, 95661
United States
9169713274
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Quick Quack Car Wash has more than one hundred locations in Utah, California, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes.

www.DontDriveDirty.com

More From This Author
A Gift for Educators & Staff for Teacher Appreciation Day
CAR WASHES THAT WILL CHANGE THE LIFE OF LOCAL FAMILY
GRAND OPENING: FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE COMMUNITY
View All Stories From This Author