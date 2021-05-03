A Gift for Educators & Staff for Teacher Appreciation Day
Quick Quack to Provide a Free Car Wash to all Educators and Staff on Teacher Appreciation Day!
Teacher Appreciation Day allows us to recognize the educators in our lives, in our children’s lives, and our community.”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash will honor all educators and staff on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Educators and staff can stop by any time between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Teacher Appreciation Day, observed the first Tuesday of May, to receive a free car wash.
— Travis Kimball
“Teacher Appreciation Day allows us to recognize the educators in our lives, in our children’s lives, and our community,” said Travis Kimball, Co-Founder/Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We want them to know the positive impact they have in shaping so many children’s futures, so this is our way of thanking the educators and celebrating their efforts in the schools.”
Annually, Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates educators and staff by giving away free car washes to show appreciation. Quick Quack will offer their Lucky Duck/Best Wash to all educators and staff who show their school badge or ID.
“I can name all of my teachers from elementary, middle school, high school, and even college,” said Courtney Hardy-Wagner, Marketing Leader of Quick Quack Car Wash. “Those assigned projects, themed learning days, and history games are something students will always remember. And though teachers don’t expect anything on Teacher Appreciation Day, this is one small way to let them know we are thinking about them and applauding all of the good work they are doing in the classroom.”
Quick Quack invites the community to celebrate their teachers and gift them with a free car wash during this one-day promotion by sharing this with their favorite teachers to stop by any Quick Quack for their free wash on May 4.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named Quackals, Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and unlimited carwash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty! ™
