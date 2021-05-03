Mark Peterson and Ramon Ramos join Entopsis as Vice President of Business Development for LATAM and the Caribbean
Our technologies are particularly well-suited for the Latin American market, given our ethos of superior functionality at competitive prices.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramon Ramos and Mark Peterson are the latest team members to join the Entopsis family as Vice Presidents of Business Development for LATAM / Caribbean. They will lead Entopsis’ mission to provide world-class, innovative health solutions to the region. We are thrilled to have them onboard and grateful for the skill and knowledge they will contribute to our mission.
— Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D.
Ramon is a U.S. Army veteran with over 15 years of experience in the Latin American and Caribbean life sciences markets. He has spearheaded the launch of numerous new products, introduced technologies to new markets, and consistently expanded product adoption. His focus on delivering high returns on investments for clients has made him stand out at Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Sysmex America.
Mark joins Entopsis with over 20 years of diverse experiences in the Latin American and Caribbean healthcare industries. He has been personally involved in all aspects of business development, from early product R&D, to identifying target audiences across cultures, to partnering with multi-national corporations. His business and cultural acumen and fluency in Spanish, Portuguese, and English will ensure we establish productive relationships in the region.
“Our technologies are particularly well-suited for the Latin American market, given our ethos of superior functionality at competitive prices,” said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., C.E.O. of Entopsis, “Mark and Ramon will be integral in bringing our advanced, alternative solutions to the robust Latin American life sciences industry”,
“I’m very excited to be a part of the Entopsis team. I look forward to connecting with our customers to help them save time and money while providing fast and accurate results through our innovative diagnostic platforms”, said Mark Peterson, VP of Business Development (Latin America) at Entopsis.
“Entopsis’ technologies are uniquely positioned to make a lasting impact on Latin America. I’m happy to be part of such a transformation”, said Ramon Ramos, VP of Business Development (Latin America) at Entopsis.
About Entopsis / PCRopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011 to pursue the simple idea that an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular profiles can be clinically and scientifically useful. The company is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and exploring new areas lacking accurate solutions. Entopsis is currently focused on two core platforms: 1) OpsisDx™ is a diagnostic platform for multi-disease detection from urine, that rivals liquid biopsies and 2) PCRopsis™ is a series of technologies that facilitate direct PCR from research and clinical samples, while decreasing costs. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com and www.PCRopsis.com
