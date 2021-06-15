Zowie has teamed up with Amuka Esports to renew their partnership as their exclusive monitor provider.

Zowie will continue to be the exclusive monitor provider for Amuka Esports

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amuka Esports is pleased to announce a renewed multi-year partnership with Zowie , a premier brand that makes gaming peripherals such as gaming mice, mousepads, and high-end gaming monitors.The partnership will be executed through the support of Amuka events, teams, and arenas. Not only will Zowie be the exclusive monitor for Amuka Esports, but logos will also appear on all Amuka branded items. This includes websites, social media sites, Twitch streams, and team jerseys. Phase two of the partnership will also see collaborative content pieces."The gaming monitor plays a massive role in both the pro and casual gaming experience. With Zowie, we got a partner that's driven to create the best possible products and ensuring they are used by players at all levels. That's why we are so excited to be renewing our partnership with Zowie," according to Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka EsportsZowie is known in the industry for having the best and most reliable specs for gamers. When it comes to gaming, refresh rate plays a crucial role in performing your best. Faster refresh rates are critical for playing FPS games as they offer the smoothest, most responsive gaming experience. Having a high refresh rate, allows you to have a quicker reaction time to targets. Zowie gaming monitors offer some of the best refresh rates on the market with options such as 144 or 240 Hz. Zowie monitors also offer extremely fast response times which allows for low levels of input lag for the smoothest possible gaming experience."As a pro-player, the difference between winning and losing is often milliseconds. That's why having a top-end Zowie monitor is mission-critical for our team and we are excited to see the great partnership renewed," according to Keagen "P3NGU1N" Smith, pro player for Parabellum Esports For Amuka Esports media requests please contact Ben Feferman at ben@amukaesports.com or (647) 938-2474.About Amuka EsportsAmuka Esports is one of Canada's leading esports, gaming and entertainment companies. Their portfolio consists of gaming venues, esports media and content, online leagues and tournaments and competitive teams. For more information visit https://amukaesports.com About ZowieIntroduced in late 2008, ZOWIE is a brand dedicated to the development of the best competitive gaming gears available that compliment esports athletes’ combating performance. In 2015, the ZOWIE brand was acquired by BenQ Corp to represent the company’s esports product line that delivers truly competitive experience and enjoyment. For more information about products and to purchase, visit https://zowie.benq.com About BenQ America Corp.The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ is aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. BenQ sells and markets technology products, consumer electronics, computing and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment N’ Quality to Life,” BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education- with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit https://benq.com