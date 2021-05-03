uniphigood, LLC Launches A LITTLE SPACEY™ Podcast as Part of National Astronaut Day® - May 5th, 2021
Come aboard for a fantastic voyage with your hosts, Annie Balliro (Of Another Planet) and Dan Lavery (Down to Earth), for a special limited series podcast as they discuss a wide range of Space tales and topics with real Astronauts.
Space Exploration is one of the most awesome, inspiring, and fascinating adventures known to humankind, and Astronauts each have their own individual perspectives and incredible stories to share. What may seem like a futuristic fantasy to some is actually happening right now, with new developments on a daily basis. These trailblazing human achievements of today are creating an impact to make Space accessible for all, and for generations to come. Come aboard for a fantastic voyage with your hosts, Annie Balliro (Of Another Planet) and Dan Lavery (Down to Earth), for a special limited series podcast as they discuss a wide range of Space tales and topics with real Astronauts. Stars of all kinds will also join in the fun, those that rock, some that have rolled but all who have compelling experiences, viewpoints, and life lessons to share from their time on Earth and beyond. This limited series will feature conversations with real Astronauts and Rock Stars, who actually have more in common than you (or they) may think. If you are fascinated by Space, and would like to learn more about what it’s like first-hand from Astronauts, through amusing, and yes sometimes spacey, conversations, then A LITTLE SPACEY™ is the show for you.
A LITTLE SPACEY™ will premiere exclusively on The Astronaut Channel™, on YouTube, on May 5th, 2021, with the first three premiere episodes;
11:00AM (Eastern)
CREATIVITY & IMAGINATION: Featuring Astronaut Nicole Stott & Emmanuel Jal
Tune in to the A Little Spacey podcast for an inspiring conversation with Astronaut Nicole Stott, and recording artist and activist Emmanuel Jal, about creativity, the importance of imagination and giving back to others as part of any journey.
In Support of: Space for Art Foundation & My Life is Art
2:00PM (Eastern)
EDUCATION & EARTH: Featuring Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger & Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket)
Tune in to the A Little Spacey podcast for an uplifting conversation with Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, and musician/songwriter Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), about the importance of education, protecting our Earth, and reveals about how Astronauts and Musicians have more in common than you (or they) may think.
In Support of: Nature Bridge & Sierra Club
5:00PM (Eastern)
RESILIENCE & CULTURE: Featuring Astronaut Leroy Chiao & Darryl “THE KING DMC” McDaniels
Tune into the A Little Spacey Podcast for a revealing conversation with Astronaut Leroy Chiao, and music icon Darryl “DMC” McDaniels about the importance of resilience in pursuing your dreams, honoring “where you came from” and surprising similarities about the challenges they both experienced on their journey to today.
In Support of: The Felix Organization
The hosts for A LITTLE SPACEY™ are long-time friends and see their role for each conversation as bringing two remarkable guests into each other’s orbit, and then getting “out of the way” (as they like to put it). Annie Balliro is the President & CEO of uniphigood, LLC, uniphi space agency & a founder of National Astronaut Day.
“It is an honor and a privilege to manage Astronauts – true trailblazers, icons and heroes. I’ve always been driven and motivated to find a way to navigate my own path and mission within the cultural and entertainment landscape, to do so by creating a world where commerce meets “good”, and to create a platform to serve talent who can not only entertain and make a living in the entertainment space, but who can truly inspire, make the world a better place just by being who they are, and if we’re lucky, to create movements to benefit us ALL.”, noted Annie Balliro, “ The idea for A Little Spacey came about from my daily conversations with Astronauts, of all different backgrounds and experiences, and from the absolutely mind-blowing and entertaining answers to basic (and often unintentionally ridiculous) questions I would ask about their experiences with and in Space. I look forward to sharing these chats and hope that in some small way they will serve to highlight and honor these remarkable individuals.”
Dan Lavery got his B.S. in Electrical Engineering at Rutgers University, then went sideways into the music business. A member of the platinum rock band TONIC since 1996, he has earned two Grammy nominations and multiple awards along the way. He is a music producer, and has also added artist management to his resume.
“Like many kids, at some point, I thought it would be great to be an astronaut when I grew up. As I got older and wiser, I learned all that it takes to become one of the few people to travel into space. I have immeasurable respect and admiration for those fearless enough to accept that challenge, and who reap the reward of the experience of space travel.”, commented Dan Lavery, “Through Annie, I have had the honor of meeting some of these impressive few, even counting some among my friends. I always asked the same questions when I’ve met them, and while the answers are unique to each individual, I always come away with the same feeling: if all humans could experience what they have experienced, we would gain much-needed perspective about the differences and disagreements we have at home on Earth. I hope that through A Little Spacey conversation with astronauts, we might bring some of that perspective and inspiration to the rest of us.”
The A LITTLE SPACEY™ Podcast also features a companion Spotify playlist that includes tracks featuring, and mentioned by Astronauts and Rock Stars, as part of their storytelling experiences and adventures. A LITTLE SPACEY™ Merchandise is also available.
For more information about upcoming episodes, playlist and more please visit www.ALittleSpacey.com .
