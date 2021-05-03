Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,457 in the last 365 days.

Valton Jackson Presents His Recent EP Release, “Shirtless: The Remixes”

“Shirtless: The Remixes” Available Now on All Major Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based artist Valton Jackson releases his newest Remix EP “Shirtless: The Remixes”.

“Shirtless: The Remixes” opens up about a fantasy experience and incorporates vocals from Valton as he opens up to listeners in different variations of this pop single. The project features 3 new remixes, originally produced by Joseph Vitterito and DJ Ant LaRock.

As a part of the remix, Valton added background vocals while implementing genres from a club, dance vibe tune, to moody, and upbeat tunes.

Valton was inspired to produce the tracks of “Shirtless: The Remixes” in a collaborative effort with his longtime producer D3L. He recreated this record into 3 versatile mixes for a fresh club banger vibe for listeners to connect with.

Valton says he’s excited for listeners to enjoy his song and can’t wait for people to be able to dance all together again.

“Shirtless: The Remixes” is available now on all major platforms. Follow him on Instagram for the latest updates on Valton Jackson.

About Valton Jackson

With Valton being based in New York for over 11 years; He’s been able to do theatrical work and pursue music and modeling. He was also able to get the most experience with singing by starting as a singer for cruise ships for 2 years. The dramatic performance “Soju” was his most recent work Valton participated in at MITU theatre festival and was one of the few projects he’s worked on along with being published for his writing talents. While working as a nightlife performer, Valton independently became a solo artist and released music as early as 2015.

Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here

You just read:

Valton Jackson Presents His Recent EP Release, “Shirtless: The Remixes”

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.