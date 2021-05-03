RIP VAN DEBUTS BIRTHDAY CAKE STROOPWAFEL COOKIE
The company’s new flavor is now available direct-to-consumer and on AmazonBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rip Van, the better-for-you snacking company, has released a Birthday Cake stroopwafel, the latest addition to its collection of popular low-sugar offerings. Created in direct response to consumer feedback, Rip Van’s newest wafel cookie brings all the flavor of its traditional Dutch counterpart, with just three grams of sugar and six grams of fiber per serving. The Birthday Cake stroopwafel is the latest creation from Rip Van’s development team, dedicated to bringing revolutionary low-sugar products to market.
Now available through Rip Van’s website and on Amazon, Birthday Cake is the brand’s first new flavor in over two years. A result of extensive market research and consumer polling, Rip Van’s team went to work giving fans what they wanted: more flavor releases. The result is a better-for-you crispy and chewy wafel cookie that makes every day a celebration. “We’ve been perfecting our version of Birthday Cake for some time now and we’re thrilled to introduce it to the world” says Rip Van’s Co-Founder and CEO Rip Pruisken. “We’re proud to continue uniting flavor and health in the snacking industry.”
Birthday Cake’s initial run will be available through Amazon and on its website, www.ripvan.com. The Rip Van team will be monitoring feedback and consumer response to explore a more expansive rollout. This latest innovation continues Rip Van’s near decade long commitment to decreasing its reliance on processed sugar. Down to just three grams of sugar per wafel cookie, with high fiber, probiotics and a low glycemic index, Rip Van’s nutritious cookie alternatives are a delicious treat for the entire family.
Rip Van’s Birthday Cake stroopwafels are individually wrapped and sold in packs of 12 for $23.99, with two boxes (24 wafels) priced at $35.98 and four boxes (48 wafels) priced at $65.
About Rip Van:
A minority-owned business, Rip Van was founded in 2012 by Rip Pruisken and Marco De Leon, two hungry college students searching for better convenient foods. Inspired by Rip’s favorite childhood treat – the stroopwafel – Rip Van has reimagined the Dutch delicacy, creating a low-sugar, high-fiber snack that’s as delicious as it is nutritious. Rip Van currently offers six flavors of their signature stroopwafel, Dutch Caramel & Vanilla, Snickerdoodle, Cookies & Cream, Honey & Oat, Birthday Cake and Chocolate Brownie, with mini singles, mini pouches and protein varieties also available. You can find them in Starbucks, Whole Foods, Wegmans and Safeway, in addition to countless other retailers nationwide.
