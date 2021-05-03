orchidshadow x KICKSTARTER - The stealth leather jacket using RFID blocking technology
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to introduce your great audience orchidshadow & our recent launch on KICKSTARTER. The stealth leather jacket is designed & modeled from traditional biker styles. Each piece is crafted from supple nappa leather & detailed with polished Eco friendly Italian metal hardware for a rebellious finish. Our handcrafted leather jackets also include really cool EMF/RFID blocking pocketing. Each hand-crafted outerwear garment is individually numbered, limited to 100 pieces & made in the United States. Each pledge will also support friends in the garment district hit hard by the pandemic. The orchidshadow x KICKSTARTER campaign will complete on June 15th, 2021.
orchidshadow is on a mission to disrupt the traditional "linear" retail model & produce quality & reduce mass consumption. Our goal is to build a sustainable & ethical business lifestyle brand partnering with local & global suppliers incorporating into our collections ethically sourced material, eco-friendly hardware & dead-stock inventories leading in the new circular economy.
I’ve had the pleasure to lend a hand to prominent luxury apparel brands throughout my tenure as a consultant and presented my namesake brand during New York Fashion Week in the early 2000s. I was nominated womenswear designer of the year by the Fashion Group International & eventually found my way exploring Haute Couture & traditional tailoring in Paris, France. I’m currently an adjunct professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology and had the privilege to teach the next generation of talented creatives fashion design draping in New York City and also in China, before the pandemic began early last year. I am also completing my MBA at Cornell University and will be graduating this May. I would be grateful for your editorial department to cover my orchidshadow x KICKSTARTER campaign. Open for an interview to discuss this cool jacket & thanks again for your interest.
Oliver Christian Herold
hello@orchidshadow.com
