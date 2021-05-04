Harris Faculty Doing What They Teach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto’s Harris institute features the most awarded faculty of any school with over 50% having won music industry awards and all of the 56-faculty members actively doing what they teach.
Doug McClement, Chair of the Audio Production Program, will do the live music mix for the 50th Anniversary JUNO Awards on June 6th; Yuri Gorbachow, Director of Audio Post Production, won the Golden Reel Award in LA for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing’; Bob Roper, Chair of the Arts Management Program, is taking ‘vinyl’ orders at Precision Record Pressing; Dan Broome, Director of the Arts Management Program, is the new Director of Strategy and Engagement for the SING! Festival; Belinda Brady, who teaches Digital Marketing, was the featured performer at the Harry Jerome Awards; Bill King, who is ‘Artist in Residence’, has released two highly acclaimed music themed books; Martin Pilchner, Associate Director of the Audio Production Program, is designing recording studios in Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York, Mumbai, Toronto, Beijing and Miami; Stefanie Purificati, who teaches ‘Booking Agency’, is speaking at CMW on ‘Navigating the Live Music Ecosystem’; Mishelle Pack, A&R at Sony Music Publishing, is the Moderator for ‘Women in The Studio’ at CMW; John Harris is a Steering Committee Member for ‘The Foundry’, a community music hub in Corktown; Deryck Roche, who teaches ‘Contemporary Rhythm Production’, was a speaker at the Audio Engineering Society’s ‘Audio in The Twilight Zone’ event; Rob Wells, who teaches ‘Songwriting’, was featured on CBC Music’s ‘Toyota Searchlight’ series and David Quilico, who teaches ‘A&R’ and ‘Creative Entrepreneur’, was featured in SOCAN’s Words and Music Magazine.
Harris Institute was featured in Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’ and was the only school outside of the US in Billboard’s ‘Top 11 Schools’. It ranked ‘best school of its kind’ for a 7th year in the ‘Media Arts Education Report’. Other schools in the top 10 include Ryerson University, OIART, and Metalworks Institute.
One-year comprehensive diploma programs start on July 19, November 8, 2021, and March 21, 2022.
For more information:
John Harris, President
416.367.0178
john@harrisinstitute.com
www.harrisinstitute.com
