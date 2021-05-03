21A501304/MV Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501304
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/27/21 @ approximately 0820 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Charleston
WEATHER: partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jerimiah Deslandes
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Saturn
VEHICLE MODEL: Vue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, the Charleston FD and EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in Charleston. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a tree off the roadway. The operator refused to be transported by EMS.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881