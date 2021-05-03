21A501304/MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501304

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/27/21 @ approximately 0820 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Charleston

WEATHER: partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jerimiah Deslandes

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Saturn

VEHICLE MODEL: Vue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, the Charleston FD and EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in Charleston. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a tree off the roadway. The operator refused to be transported by EMS.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881