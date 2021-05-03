Officer Involved Critical Incident at the Radisson Hotel in the Town of Oneida

TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Town of Oneida at the Radisson Hotel that occurred in the evening of Saturday, May 1, 2021. Additional incident details are available from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

During the incident, law enforcement contact teams responded to the active threat and came into contact with the suspected shooter near the first-floor parking ramp on the east side of the Radisson Hotel complex. Three Green Bay Police Department officers fired their weapons and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI is leading the investigation into the shooting of the suspected shooter. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the double homicide and attempted homicide that occurred that night.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

DCI was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Patrol and FBI.

Other law enforcement agencies that responded to the initial call for service were the Oneida Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, De Pere Police Department, Wrightstown Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Appleton Police Department, Brown County Rescue, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Howard Fire Department, Airport Fire Department, De Pere Fire Department, Seymour Fire and Rescue, and Luxemburg Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the shooting of the suspected shooter to Wisconsin DOJ.