Sagacious IP hosts a 2-day conference for European SMEs to mark ‘World IP Day 2021’

EINDHOVEN, HARYANA, NETHERLANDS, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firms is all set to host a two-day conference on 3rd & 4th May 2021, on the sidelines of the World IP Day 2021 theme of IP & SMEs. The conference will focus on the key intellectual Property challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Europe, ways to overcome them and how to improve the existing IP functions in such companies.

The conference is being organised on the theme set by World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO,) that highlights the critical role played by SMEs and how they can use intellectual property rights to remain competitive.

The two-day, 90 minutes daily spread of the conference ‘IP and SMEs in Europe: Taking your ideas to market’ will witness sessions on crucial IP learnings from Heiko Wongel, Advisor, Sagacious Global Advisory Council, Germany; Magnus Hakvåg, CEO, House of Knowledge, Norway; Hanns Hallesius, Independent Advisor in IP Strategy, Hallesius Consulting AB, Sweden; Danielle Lewensohn, Director - IPR Management, RaySearch Laboratories, Sweden. Day 2 will focus on sessions covering the scouting and tech transfer needs, sourcing IP services to manage cost, ways to protect innovation within and outside Europe from Alejandro Sanz, Managing Director, Sagax.tech, The Netherlands; Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP, Canada and Oliver Dannenberger, Partner. Abitz, Germany along with Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP, who will be engaging the speakers and the audience to spark critical conversations on these important aspects. Also, a special virtual networking lounge has been created for attendees and speakers to interact before and after the conference.

Details of the event and registration link can be found here - https://sagaciousresearch.com/world-ip-day-2021-sme-europe

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/