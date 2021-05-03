LG smartphone business closure decision creates an opportunity for IP acquisition and threat to market leaders

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late January 2021, the media was abuzz with the news that the decision on LG’s smartphone business was on cards. On 5th April, LG made the headlines with the announcement of closing its smartphone business reeling under losses for almost 6 consecutive years. With this recent announcement, LG’s competitors, besides the ever-scouting NPEs, initiated their patent acquisition attempts. No doubt, such advances to acquire a desired technology patent set from this ocean of strong portfolio are worth the labor. For example, the company ranked 1st in terms of global 4G standard patents for four consecutive years from 2012 to 2016.

LG’s smartphone patent portfolio can be divided into two segments: patents covering communication technologies which include all the SEPs, and the portfolio covering smartphone features and functionalities. Sagacious IP chose the latter segment of the portfolio for finding top patents, as they have hinted to retain the portfolio segment covering communication technologies in their official announcement.

“Using our proprietary tool, we have identified and ranked a portfolio of approximately 10K active US utility patents related to mobile phone features and functionality. The top-ranked patents seem applicable on the leading smartphones. For example, one of the top patents is related to a smartphone with a dual-display, wherein the two displays are utilized to enhance user experience while capturing images using the camera. In this way, the user can utilize the other display for comparison while editing, or simultaneously capturing both the video and still image”, said Dhananjay Kumar Das, Manager (IP Strategy and Solutions), Sagacious IP. He further added, “this ranking will help seekers identify good patents for acquisition.”

Interested companies can get in touch with Mr. Das at dhanajnay.das@sagaciousresearch.com to avail this ranking sheet and identify the desired patents for acquisition.

