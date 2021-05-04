Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,446 in the last 365 days.

"Rendezvous In Chambery" Is romance book thriller filled with twist and turns By: Paul V. Ward

"Rendezvous in Chambery" is a gripping fiction novel that will take readers on a thrilling journey alongside an intriguing protagonist—Patrick West.

Patrick West is a very diverse individual who is bicultural, American and European. He leaves his native London for higher education in the heartland of America, the Midwest.

Animations Created by: Tony Coston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Rendezvous in Chambery” is a gripping fiction novel that will take readers on a thrilling journey alongside an intriguing protagonist—Patrick West.

Readers will be glued to the pages as they follow the trail of dead bodies that seem to follow him. Full of captivating characters and a plot filled with action, sex and mystery, readers are sure to be on the edge of their seats as they race through the pages to see how it all ends.

For more information please visit our links below.

Book Web Page
https://rendezvousinchambery.com/

Book Purchase link
https://www.amazon.com/Rendezvous-Chambery-Paul-V-Ward/dp/1662400055

Facebook Book Page
https://www.facebook.com/RendezvousInChamberydotcom

YouTube Book Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCszuRo-GF-i00_Fgxpo55QQ

For further media inquiries or to use our story in the media please contact us!

You can also leave us messages in the above links.
Meet Me In Chambery!

tony coston
+1 408-601-8714
tonycoston2838@gmail.com
Tony Coston
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Rendezvous In Chambery Book Trailer: Created by Tony Coston

You just read:

"Rendezvous In Chambery" Is romance book thriller filled with twist and turns By: Paul V. Ward

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.