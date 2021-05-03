MDC supports Plein Air Painting Event at MPF's Snowball Hill Prairie May 22

Kansas City, Mo. – The second annual "Paint it Prairie" Plein Air Painting Event, hosted by the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MFP) at its Snowball Hill Prairie will be held dawn to dusk on Saturday, May 22, at Harrisonville. Artists are welcome to visit the prairie with cameras, paints, brushes, and canvas. Hikers and nature enthusiasts are also welcome to attend. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) supports native prairie preservation and restoration. Unplowed prairie was once common in Cass County, but is now extremely rare. The 22-acre Snowball Hill Prairie is original, unplowed diverse prairie open to the public with an adjacent 54-acre prairie planting established by MFP.

All ages are welcome. Artists and other visitors can learn about native prairie during interpretive hikes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tables will be available with information about prairie, the MPF and its Grow Native! program, Missouri Master Naturalists, and the Harrisonville Fine Art Association, which are also organizers of the event.

Visitors are welcome to bring snacks and water in non-disposable containers. Anything carried in must be carried out. Visitors should dress for the outdoors. The parking lot to access the prairie is at 20002 E. 275th Street, southeast of Harrisonville. Visitors may hike to the hilltop where the prairie remnant begins. No restrooms are available at Snowball Hill, but the prairie is near other public services.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

For information about the Missouri Prairie Foundation and Snowball Hill Prairie, visit www.moprairie.org or see the webpage for this event.