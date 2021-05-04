Intelligence Driven Advisers Leans in with FUTUREADY401K™
FUTUREADY401K™ by Intelligence Driven Advisers features a professionally managed investment lineup, payroll integration and fiduciary services.
The world doesn’t need another 401(k) plan; it needs a better one. And as fiduciary advisers, we think every day about how to deliver one that focuses on what’s most important to our clients.”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligence Driven Advisers (IDA) is pleased to announce FUTUREADY401k™, a streamlined, goals-based workplace retirement plan for small to mid-sized employers. FUTUREADY™ is a flexible plan that features an efficient, professionally managed investment lineup, payroll integration and fiduciary services to ease the burden on busy employers. To help employees get on track to long-term retirement success, FUTUREADY presents an easy-to-enroll, personalized, goal-based experience that projects each investor’s retirement income funding goal and provides a professionally managed account program in a streamlined “do-it-for-me” approach to investing.
— Jason Labrum
Jason Labrum, CEO of IDA explained, “The world doesn’t need another 401(k) plan; it needs a better one. And as fiduciary advisers, we think every day about how to deliver one that focuses on what’s most important to our clients. To us, that means a plan that’s simple, clear, easy to implement and that’s laser focused on helping people achieve the income they’ll need in retirement. That’s FUTUREADY.”
Consistent with IDA’s core ideology of “Pursuing Better,” FUTUREADY401k invites employers and their employees to “Pursue Better Now” and “Pursue Better Later.”
FUTUREADY401k helps companies “Pursue Better Now” with flexible plan and investment options, built-in payroll integration and fiduciary services that reduce effort and risk in offering an employee benefit plan. And the program’s personalized education supports a broad goal of helping employees know and reach their unique retirement income goal. FUTUREADY helps clients “Pursue Better Later” both at the plan and employee level. Reporting on progress and data trends, along with periodic plan design review, help keep plans aligned to evolving goals and on track for long-term success. Personalized financial education adds a critical layer of engagement and works to improve literacy and financial wellness among employees and encourages them to take positive steps to reach their financial goals.
FUTUREADY is designed to deliver personalization and efficiency, but success to IDA is more than efficiency, it is the ability to measure and report on how many employees are effectively on track to reach their financial goals. This attention to plan success and success metrics over traditional efficiencies differentiates this plan from many. As Bow Wheeler, Director of Retirement Plan Services at IDA added, “It’s not enough to be cost or service competitive. It’s about living up to our mission of helping clients achieve better outcomes.”
About Intelligence Driven Advisers (IDA)
With offices in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, Intelligence Driven Advisers offers Financial Planning Investment Management, Tax Planning, Estate Planning, Annuities, Life Insurance, Long-term Care Insurance, 401(k) and Business Retirement Plans and Retirement Income Planning. IDA also has deep experience serving the institutional investment needs of Corporate, Charitable Giving and Native American Indian Nation clients. As of June 2020, the firm serves more than 1,000 clients with $1.1 Billion in assets under management. Visit us at http://www.idawealth.com. More information on IDA's services is in our Form ADV Part 2A, which may be accessed at https://www.advisorinfo.sec.gov or by calling us at (760) 707-5555.
