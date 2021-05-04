Bridgepoint Investment Banking Arranges Growth Facility for Atlas MedStaff
Bridgepoint Investment Banking has arranged growth debt financing for Atlas MedStaff to refinance existing debt and support future growth.OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking (“Bridgepoint”) acted as the sole financing arranger to Atlas MedStaff on their growth debt financing. The new facility refinances existing debt and supports future growth.
Atlas MedStaff chose Bridgepoint to execute this transaction because of the firm’s unique expertise in leveraged finance and its laser-focus on serving the business services sector, with a specific focus on and track record in the staffing industry.
Bridgepoint Director Chad Gardiner commented, “We are proud to work with Atlas Medstaff. Our team ran an efficient and highly competitive process that provided Atlas with highly attractive growth and liquidity options at this pivotal growth stage. It is our pleasure to help this high-growth healthcare staffing company take another major step forward.”
“Bridgepoint continues to be a trusted advisor and an integral partner in all of our strategic growth efforts. This recapitalization has positioned Atlas MedStaff for our next stage of growth. It will help us fund and execute on our growth efforts as we continue our current trajectory as one of the largest traveling nurse agencies in the country,” added Steve Ryan, CEO at Atlas MedStaff.
About Bridgepoint Investment Banking
Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including staffing. Learn more about Bridgepoint at www.bridgepointib.com.
About Atlas MedStaff
Founded in 2012, Atlas MedStaff supplies traveling healthcare professionals to hospitals in all 50 states. Atlas MedStaff is Certified Veteran Owned and ranks as the 17th Largest Traveling Nurse Agency in the country. Atlas MedStaff operates from their corporate headquarters in Omaha, NE as well as a recently-opened satellite office in Dallas, TX. They also have a YouTube channel with over 1,000 videos dedicated to travel nursing, located at www.youtube.com/atlasmedstaffmedia. Learn more about Atlas MedStaff at www.atlasmedstaff.com.
