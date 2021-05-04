Olivia Royal Showcases Latest Mixtape “PSYCHE”
PSYCHE Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop artist Olivia Royal has released a brand new record, which sees the singer offer her take on the modern girl group. The new mixtape, titled ‘PSYCHE’, is named after the Chicago-based performer’s new ‘group’.
PSYCHE is composed of three different parts of Olivia that form into the pop trio. Cassie represents her head, Isabela (her heart) and Yummy (her gut).
The nine bold tracks on ‘PSYCHE’ express a new way to think about how we present ourselves to the world, and who we believe ourselves to be.
Olivia began working on ‘PSYCHE’ three years ago, and after being stuck in the house from the recent pandemic, the voices in her head only grew that much louder.
Speaking on the driving force behind this project, Olivia says:
“For a while, I felt so much pressure to define and present my brand identity as an artist when I was still trying to figure out who I was as a young woman. I decided not to cut myself down and choose one but instead showcase 3 different sides of me.”
Visit Olivia’s YouTube for the “Glorious” music video off the new mixtape.
“PSYCHE” is available now on SoundCloud and all other major platforms. To keep up with her latest projects, visit Olivia Royal’s website.
About Olivia Royal
Olivia Royal is an artist from Chicago, IL, she is primarily a singer, songwriter, and producer but takes on any skill necessary to realize her vision. Olivia’s sound often crystalizes into something between RnB and pop music but she pulls inspiration from many sources. She strives to explore many different ideas within the context of a love song. Olivia hopes to create art that serves as a personal reminder of how she is connected to the universe and people across the world.
