Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,437 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Appoints Former Western District U.S. Attorney Murray as District Attorney in Western North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed R. Andrew Murray, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, as the acting District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 42, serving Henderson, Polk and Transylvania Counties. Murray replaces Gregory A. Newman, who was removed from office by Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin last week.

Appointed in November 2017, Murray oversaw prosecution of violent crimes and other complex corporate and political litigation for the Western District of North Carolina until February 2021. Prior to his tenure in the Western District, he served as the District Attorney of Mecklenburg County from 2011 until 2017. Murray also served as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County after working as a Managing Partner at Goodman, Carr, Laughrun, Levine, Murray & Greene with a focus on criminal defense.

He earned his B.A. in Political Science and Government from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a J.D from the University of North Carolina School of Law. Murray enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1980 and resigned as a U.S. Coast Guard reservist after 35 years of service in 2016.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Appoints Former Western District U.S. Attorney Murray as District Attorney in Western North Carolina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.