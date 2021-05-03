Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried from Dickey Mountain

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 May 3, 2021

Thornton, NH – On Saturday, May 1, at approximately 1:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on Dickey Mountain in Thornton. Roger Ballou, 71, of Concord, NH, was descending Welch-Dickey Loop Trail, below the summit of Dickey Mountain, when he sustained a non-life threatening lower leg injury. Personnel from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Ski Patrol, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Crews were able to carry Ballou approximately 1 mile down to the trailhead.

New Hampshire Fish & Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit www.hikesafe.com.

