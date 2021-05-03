- Workforce Services appoints new Housing and Community Development Division director

SALT LAKE CITY (April 29, 2021) — The Department of Workforce Services has selected Christina Oliver as the new director of the Housing and Community Development Division. Oliver is currently serving as the department director over Community Development for Draper City. Prior to that position, she held roles at Salt Lake County as the Regional Economic and Business Development Division director and as the associate Parks and Recreation Division director. After a 16-year hiatus from the department, Oliver will rejoin Workforce Services May 24, 2021.

“Christina brings valuable leadership experience to this role, as well as expertise in affordable housing, community development and economic development,” said Workforce Services executive director Casey Cameron. “We look forward to the fresh perspective that she will bring to the talented, knowledgeable staff in the Housing and Community Development Division.”

At Draper City, Oliver re-wrote the city’s 15-year-old general plan and the land use municipal code to align with state statute. These efforts included extensive public outreach and feedback campaigns that resulted in simplified planning documents utilized by the citizens of Draper on a daily basis. At Salt Lake County she drafted numerous legislative documents and grant proposals including the Convention Center Hotel bill. In the Parks and Recreation Division, she brought the personnel and operations budgets into balance for the first time in the history of the division.

“I am honored to rejoin the Department of Workforce Services to work on programs that are addressing the statewide housing crisis,” said Oliver. “Affordable housing is near and dear to my heart. Everyone deserves to have a safe, secure and affordable place to live. I look forward to contributing to the efforts our communities statewide have undertaken in the creation, rehabilitation and weatherization of homes for all of our state’s citizens.”

The Housing and Community Development Division operates more than 40 federal and state programs that serve Utah communities to build local capacity, fund services and infrastructure and leverage resources for critical community programs. From funding a rural water system project to helping low-income families with utility costs, the division works to improve the quality of life for Utah residents.

The division is also responsible for the state’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB). Keith Heaton, assistant director of the Housing and Community Development Division, will take on the chairmanship of the CIB after more than 12 years working with the board. The CIB provides loans and grants to counties, cities and towns that are impacted by mineral resource development on federal lands, including $300 million awarded in the last five years.

