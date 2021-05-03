North Haven Author Releases First Children’s Book
The book, “Jessie and the Kindness Beads,” is also available in SpanishNORTH HAVEN, CONN., USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by her experiences as a school bus driver, first-time author Jessenia L. Torres has written a children’s book available in English and Spanish: “Jessie and the Kindness Beads” and “Jessy y las cuentecillas de la bondad” in Spanish.
“I’m a school bus driver and I have seen so many kids being teased and made fun of because of how they look. I knew I needed to do something, so I wrote this book in hopes of teaching a lesson of respecting one another for our differences and helping children learn about kindness,”
Torres said.
“I want the kids from my community to know that anything you put your mind to you can achieve,” she said.
“Jessie and The Kindness Beads” tells the story of a young girl, Jessie, who loves art and keeps to herself on most days. Jessie's main obstacle is that she is bullied daily on her school bus and around school because she is different than others. Jessie is also determined to help her school with a fundraiser for her school's theater. She embarks on a special quest making kindness bead necklaces to help her school with the help of her best friends, Selena and Cody.
One morning as Jessie is setting up in the park for her spring art event to sell her beads, she endures a major bullying incident by one of her classmates. Readers will be taken on a heartfelt and adventurous journey as Jessie musters up the courage to speak up for herself.
When the pandemic hit and the schools closed, Torres rediscovered her love for writing. Her goal is to write children’s books that teach life lessons while celebrating each child’s distinctiveness and journey.
Torres is from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico. She lives in North Haven, Conn. with her husband and eight children.
The English version of the book is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1087963400/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_awdb_imm_S8AKT0CE542R16K1D8JB
The Spanish edition is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1087964059/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_awdb_imm_E61MFC4S8WW33J43NM4H
For book is also available at Barnes & Noble and other online retailers. For more information, visit www.jesseniatorres25.wixsite.com/jessenialtorres-1.
