DryShield Water Solutions - One of the Largest Waterproofing Companies in Canada

DryShield Water Solutions have built a legacy of offering expert waterproofing solutions since their inception over 25 years ago.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DryShield Water Solutions have grown to become the largest waterproofing company in Canada because they have been delivering high quality waterproofing services that come with an impressive 25-year warranty for over 25 years.
Solely comprised of Canadians who have first-hand experience with the various challenges Canadian homeowners face, DryShield technicians provide a no-obligation consultation at no cost so the customer can make an informed decision as to whether they would like to proceed. Before even booking a home inspection to survey the leaky basement in question, customers can use the free online estimation tool to budget for their proposed basement waterproofing solutions.
DryShield believe transparency is key to prioritizing customer satisfaction in accordance with their refreshingly forthright ‘The Truth Never Lies’ corporate policy: every step of the process is explained by the experienced technicians to help homeowners understand exactly how their leaky basement is going to be transformed, and this is corroborated by their customers on HomeStars.
The personal touch they deliver has been noted on HomeStars reviews numerous times as they consistently receive praise for their quick response time, efficient service, and high-quality workmanship.
As HomeStars lists more than 60,000 companies, it seems unlikely any company would win a Best Of award 5 consecutive times, but due to their commitment to customer satisfaction, DryShield have achieved exactly that. Once again, the largest waterproofing company in Canada has also proven to be the most reliable, as voted for by the homeowners they have helped.
All reviews on the HomeStars website are submitted by customers with first-hand experience of the expertise of the company to give prospective buyers opinions they can trust fully. Since HomeStars conduct stringent screening processes for all companies listed on the site, including verification of professional licensing, HST registration, plus a criminal background and credit check, it remains the number one place to source a home improvement service.
Basement waterproofing is best left to professionals because a leaky basement will cost homeowners if left unattended. Not only do DryShield fix and prevent leaky basements, but the professionals also provide safeguarding measures in the form of clean-ups that help their customer to preserve two important elements: time and money.
Since their repertoire has expanded along with their clientele, DryShield work on projects that vary from small scale crack injections to a full foundation crack repair of commercial buildings. Exemplary customer service is given to all customers irrespective of their spend, as substantiated by DryShield earning the HomeStars Best Of award above thousands of competitors.
To win the prestigious HomeStars award once acknowledges DryShield as unparalleled regarding home improvement services but winning 5 times in a row demonstrates an impressive level of consistency from the perspective of their many satisfied customers. Proof of validity is further verified by the fact HomeStars has a strict moderation process that prevents companies from paying to edit or remove reviews, so DryShield are authentic basement waterproofing experts succeeding in their mission to bring the best in the business to your front door, literally.
