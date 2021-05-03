YouTubers to be deported from Bali following prank video

(CNN) — Two self-described influencers are to be deported from the Indonesian resort island of Bali after being jailed for creating a “prank” video of a painted-on face mask, an official said on Friday.

Josh Paler Lin and Leia “Lisha” Se made the video, in which Lin paints a fake face mask on Se’s face before she enters a grocery store where masks are required, in the island’s Badung area. It went viral after it was posted to Lin’s YouTube channel on April 22.

Indonesia has strict regulations about wearing masks in public. A first offense can result in a fine of 1 million rupiah (about $70) and foreigners can be deported after a second offense.

Though this is a first violation for both Lin and Se, the notoriety from the video reportedly angered Balinese authorities so much that they decided to deport the two influencers.

“We will deport the foreigner in accordance with the Immigration Law Number 6 Year 2011 concerning Immigration,” Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of the regional office of…