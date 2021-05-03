Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,419 in the last 365 days.

YouTubers to be deported from Bali following prank video

(CNN) — Two self-described influencers are to be deported from the Indonesian resort island of Bali after being jailed for creating a “prank” video of a painted-on face mask, an official said on Friday.

Josh Paler Lin and Leia “Lisha” Se made the video, in which Lin paints a fake face mask on Se’s face before she enters a grocery store where masks are required, in the island’s Badung area. It went viral after it was posted to Lin’s YouTube channel on April 22.

Indonesia has strict regulations about wearing masks in public. A first offense can result in a fine of 1 million rupiah (about $70) and foreigners can be deported after a second offense.

Though this is a first violation for both Lin and Se, the notoriety from the video reportedly angered Balinese authorities so much that they decided to deport the two influencers.

“We will deport the foreigner in accordance with the Immigration Law Number 6 Year 2011 concerning Immigration,” Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of the regional office of…

You just read:

YouTubers to be deported from Bali following prank video

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.