The UK is already stretched to breaking level. Boris Johnson’s pile of scandals is not serving to issues

His former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, said recently that the Prime Minister’s plan to “have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations.”

Government officials are concerned that Cummings, who left government in November amid a public power struggle, is preparing to exact his revenge just as these elections take place. If the past week has been anything to go by, the numerous scandals are distracting the public from Johnson’s biggest success since taking office — the vaccine rollout.

One place this could hurt Johnson a lot is Scotland. The Prime Minister already knows that there is little chance of Scottish voters electing anything than a parliamentary majority in favor of independence. The only question is how badly the Unionist parties, including his own Conservatives, who wish to remain in the UK, will lose. While Johnson realistically doesn’t need…

