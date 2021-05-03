Princess Charlotte: William and Kate launch picture of their daughter for her sixth birthday

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.

US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.

Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate’s three children.

Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine’s middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She’s fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.