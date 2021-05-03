Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,419 in the last 365 days.

Princess Charlotte: William and Kate launch picture of their daughter for her sixth birthday

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.

US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.

Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate’s three children.

Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine’s middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She’s fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.

Princess Charlotte playfully sticks out her tongue while attending a King’s Cup…

You just read:

Princess Charlotte: William and Kate launch picture of their daughter for her sixth birthday

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.