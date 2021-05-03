Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival Goes Outdoors with Video Projections
Colorado Arts Festival Provides Safe and Spectacular Outdoor Video Projections To Combat Covid BluesLAFAYETTE, CO, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 2021, the Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival is taking things outdoors with large-scale video projections on the side of a 690-foot long storage building in East Lafayette.
With indoor events all but non-existent due to Covid restrictions, LEAF will offer a weekend of 'ambient media' outdoors, with projected imagery and private listening. The location will be in the future home of Willoughby Corners, a Boulder County Housing Authority affordable housing project situated near the corner of East Emma Street and North 120th street on the Eastern edge of Lafayette.
“This year we recognize that people are looking for alternative ways to get some culture, and for Coloradans, what better way than to take it outdoors” says LEAF Director David Fodel.
Video art has been commissioned from artists all over the US specifically for this location. Soundtracks will be broadcast using low-power FM, with the specific frequency to tune into available the nights of the event.
LEAF 2021 is being produced in partnership with Night Lights Denver: (http://www.nightlightsdenver.com)
All nights are FREE and open to the public and run from dusk to about midnight. Spectators are asked to stay off private property, heed parking restrictions, and explore viewing perspectives from a number of nearby Lafayette Open Space pedestrian and bike trails.
Images available upon request.
LEAF is a 501(c)3 organization, and is sponsored by Arts Lafayette (http://www.artslafayette.org/), The Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts (http://www.comusic.org/), and the City of Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission and Public Art Committee..
Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival [LEAF] is a showcase of contemporary electronic and new media arts, including sound and visual components combined in new and novel ways. LEAF commissions artists from around the world and around Colorado to challenge the senses and explore the potential for emergent forms of art.
http://www.LEAFcolorado.org
Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival
LEAF
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook