Oktoberfest reassures Germans it will not be transferring to Dubai

(CNN) — The organizers of Oktoberfest, Munich’s heralded and raucous annual beer festival, have criticized plans to create a rival event in Dubai and sought to reassure Germans that the original won’t be moving.

Organizers of a breakaway festival confirmed to CNN their plans to emulate Munich’s Oktoberfest at the Dubai Marina from October 2021 until 2022 — running parallel to the World Expo event.

“Oktoberfest in Dubai” is promoted by Charles Blume, who helps organize the Berlin Christmas market, and is set to feature dozens of beer tents, food stands, attractions and rides. The location hosts up to 120,000 guests and there will be “no restrictions to traditional Bavarian dress, beer, music or sale and consumption of foods of any kind.”

But reports of the event have angered many Germans, some of whom criticized the prospect on social media.

And organizers said they weren’t involved with any plans to relocate their festival, known locally as Wiesn, insisting that the original would…

Oktoberfest reassures Germans it will not be transferring to Dubai

