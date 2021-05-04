Ohana AR Leverages AR & VR Technology to Push Accessory Dwelling Unit & Backyard Building Construction Forward

A simple way to browse backyard models and instantly turn them into life sized 3D models directly from a smartphone or tablet right in your backyard

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ohana AR announces the launch of an app and website that utilizes advanced 3D Virtual and Augmented Reality technology, allowing builders and customers to bring designs and models to life in mixed reality. The app provides a simple way to browse backyard models and instantly turn them into life sized 3D models directly from a smartphone or tablet right in their backyard. Accessory dwelling unit construction has taken off in recent months with the combination of the pandemic and the need for more affordable housing. Instead of leaving this problem exclusively to the builders’, homeowners are taking advantage of new laws that were past to make it less expensive and easier to build a granny flat (ADU) on their property. It is still a daunting task for most homeowners who are not familiar with the permitting and construction process.Ohana AR developed an app and website that utilizes advanced 3D, VR, and AR technology, allowing builders and customers to bring designs and models to life in mixed reality. The app provides a simple way to browse backyard models and instantly turn them into life sized 3D models directly from a smartphone or tablet right in their backyard.With these cutting-edge digital tools, users can:• Browse and search for the perfect backyard model, including ADUs (granny flats), backyard offices, and tiny homes. Ranging from 97 sq ft to over 1200 sq ft, from multiple companies and construction types• Explore the interior and exterior of models in 3D• Allows real-time customization, selecting interior and exterior finishes• Digitally view and tour models in full 3D scale in their backyard with augmented reality• Experience an interior tour of the model in virtual realityThese tools are the perfect way for potential buyers to feel more comfortable, confident, and educated in selecting the right backyard model. Seeing the model right in their yard before construction even starts gives buyers and builders the opportunity to make any needed changes prior to building, reducing expensive changes down the line.The augmented reality mobile app focuses on the exterior model choice along with the home placement, orientation, and site planning. The 3D configurator and virtual reality model configurator, give buyers something that can not be created instantaneous in real life. Ohana’s VR allow users to fully explore your models in life size scale, while also customizing the model while they explore, choosing materials and textures they want to see in their final build. Customers can see instantly see their material and option choices in full scale and in real time, giving them confidence to build. Answering pre-build questions of how the final product will look, reducing design changes through the process.By utilizing and leveraging these cutting edge technologies to bring transparency to the build process we are innovating a new way for people to build.About Ohana AROhana AR genuinely believes in the goals of ADU’s, smaller dwelling units, and more sustainable smart construction. The website and app were created to not only partner with companies that hold similar sustainable values, but also to help make the process more efficient from the start. Being able to see the structure upfront helps both builders and consumers make decisions in the beginning that can save time and resources, cutting down on waste, both natural resources and monetary. For more information, visit www.ohanaar.com