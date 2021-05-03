Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,975 in the last 365 days.

LED Lighting Inc. Announces Patent Granted for Vortex® Safety Lighting Cargo Truck Lighting System

Vortex® Safety Lighting

Vortex® Safety Lighting

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL., USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturer LED Lighting Inc. announces patent US 10,967,784 B2 that covers linear LED devices that mount in the recessed space on a top rail, between the wall and the roof of a cargo compartment. The high performance, compact, lighting system is designed at a 45° angle so that it can be safely mounted out of the path of cargo and aim the light down to the floor, for complete cargo area illumination. The V-U1-Kit is designed to fit specifically in Utility, Stoughton, Wabash, and Great Dane trailers. The system comes with a built-in shut off to prevent draining the battery and optional motion sensors on each light. Output exceeds OSHA Standard 1926.56 and conforms to SAE J Standards. Custom configurations can be specified for any brand or style trailer or delivery van. Vortex® Safety Lighting systems are designed for OEM, custom truck up-fitting and fleets.

“I have seen firsthand the importance of lighting to maintaining a safe working environment,” said Bill Hood, managing partner of LED Lighting Inc. “The trucking industry operates 24/7, meaning a lot of freight is handled at night, oftentimes with only a dock light to illuminate into the trailer. With the VORTEX, handlers no longer have to rely on a dock light, illumination comes from inside the trailer itself, and it’s almost always brighter.”

For a quote contact: Vortex@LEDLightingInc.com or call 847-850-0585

For more information about Vortex® Safety Lighting, visit www.VortexSafetyLighting.com

END
# # #

Lisa Shoemaker
LED Lighting Inc. dba Vortex Safety Lighting
+1 847-850-0585
email us here

You just read:

LED Lighting Inc. Announces Patent Granted for Vortex® Safety Lighting Cargo Truck Lighting System

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.