Vic Freeze Set To Release Debut Solo EP Titled "Out The Mud" In June
Toronto Native, VIC FREEZE, is PRIMED & READY to drop his Debut Solo Project This Summer! The Project Features 4 Songs Including The Single "No Talkin"!TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Native, VIC FREEZE, who has been making waves recently in Toronto’s Music Scene, is PRIMED & READY to drop his Debut Solo Project This Summer! The Project Features 4 Songs Including The Single "No Talkin" Released Jan. 9th (Currently Sitting At 8000+ Global Streams), Independently Through His Own Label (Brick By Brick Mafia) & Music Publishing Company (Point5ive Music Publishing).
Partnering Up With Toronto Engineers Malik The Engineer And P Swazy, Vic would go on to enlist PROMINENT upcoming Producers from all over the world to bring his vision to life!
When asked what he wanted to get out of this project, Vic had this to say..
“OUT THE MUD is a story about Struggle & Triumph! Its about appreciating the gifts I was given to provide for my family! I wanted the listener to feel like they’re on the couch in the basement with me writing my heart & soul out... I just want to be heard!”
OUT THE MUD By Vic Freeze is set to drop June 11th, 2021 On All Streaming Platforms! Pre-Save It Today on Spotify! https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/vicfreeze/out-the-mud
