Westminster Barracks / DUI crash, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                           

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/30/21 at 2040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Interstate I-91,exit 6, Rockingham)

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

 

ACCUSED: Laura Hatfield                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/30/21, at approximately 2040 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to

a single car motor vehicle crash with multiple occupants, including a child. The

crash occurred at the exit six off ramp on Interstate 91 north in the Town of

Rockingham (Windham County), VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined

the operator, Laura Hatfield, was impaired. She was subsequently arrested for

Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, and Reckless

Endangerment of a Child.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/21           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

