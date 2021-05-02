Westminster Barracks / DUI crash, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/30/21 at 2040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Interstate I-91,exit 6, Rockingham)

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

ACCUSED: Laura Hatfield

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/30/21, at approximately 2040 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to

a single car motor vehicle crash with multiple occupants, including a child. The

crash occurred at the exit six off ramp on Interstate 91 north in the Town of

Rockingham (Windham County), VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined

the operator, Laura Hatfield, was impaired. She was subsequently arrested for

Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, and Reckless

Endangerment of a Child.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/21

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.