Westminster Barracks / DUI crash, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/30/21 at 2040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Interstate I-91,exit 6, Rockingham)
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment of a Child.
ACCUSED: Laura Hatfield
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/30/21, at approximately 2040 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to
a single car motor vehicle crash with multiple occupants, including a child. The
crash occurred at the exit six off ramp on Interstate 91 north in the Town of
Rockingham (Windham County), VT. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined
the operator, Laura Hatfield, was impaired. She was subsequently arrested for
Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, and Reckless
Endangerment of a Child.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/21
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.