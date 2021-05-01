Announcing the Sixth-Annual National Astronaut Day® May 5th, 2021 Celebrating Heroic Astronauts + Mission to Inspire All
National Astronaut Day® May 5th (every year) honors this significant date in history, 60 years ago, in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, on the Freedom 7 Space capsule. (Photo:NASA)
Featuring an incredible line-up of Astronauts and entertainers, in virtual, free, family-friendly events and performances on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.
Virtual Celebration Honors the 60th Anniversary of Human Spaceflight, highlighting Astronaut Alan Shephard's Historic Launch on May 6th, 1961 to Become the First American in Space, a Touching Astronaut Tribute to Astronaut Alfred "Al" Worden, Astronaut & Space Inspired Podcast Launches, Music Videos & Performances. Also Includes Family-Friendly Programming and Augmented Reality (AR) Filters for Social Media.
THE NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® MAY 5TH LINE UP INCLUDES VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING ON THE ASTRONAUT CHANNEL™ PLUS LIVE SOCIAL MEDIA EVENTS WITH ASTRONAUTS, MUSICIANS, OLYMPIANS, & CELEBRITIES
Saturday, May 1st, 2021: Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the sixth annual National Astronaut Day®, featuring an incredible line-up of Astronauts, musicians and entertainers, all participating in virtual, free, family-friendly events, activities and performances on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.
In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history, 60 years ago, in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day® is all about. The 2021 National Astronaut Day® celebration also features a touching tribute video in honor of Astronaut Alfred “Al” Worden, featuring Astronaut readings of his poem Oceans, from his book of poetry “Hello Earth: Greetings from Endeavour. “
“National Astronaut Day is a day to celebrate those trailblazers who have reached for the stars in their travel to space and have inspired all of us to dream bigger,” noted Michelle Lucas, VP of Industry Relations at uniphi space agency. “Al Worden is one of those trailblazers who has inspired so many. To celebrate him, and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 flight, we are honored to have collaborated with a number of Astronauts to share one of his space inspired poems.”
National Astronaut Day® is honored to present an incredible line up of virtual programming and social media events with Astronauts, musicians, entertainers, charity partners and collaborators, all of whom have graciously donated their time and talents. The goal for the 2021 celebration was not only to recognize and honor Astronauts, their remarkable achievements, and the significance of May 5th in the history of human space exploration, but also to provide entertainment, inspiration and levity for all during this continually challenging and uncertain time.
“Our mission and founding cornerstones for the 2021 National Astronaut Day® celebration are creativity, community, levity and legacy, and as a direct result of the gracious support of so many incredible individuals inspirational opportunities will be accessible to ALL,” commented Annie Balliro, President & CEO of uniphigood, LLC. “Things such as the TONIC If You Could Only See (25th Anniversary) music video, (this year’s National Astronaut Day theme song), is such an epic celebration of the sheer awesomeness of the Astronaut experience. The series of mind-blowing conversations between Astronauts, musicians and celebrities, will challenge perceptions about our world and ultimately illustrate that we are all more connected than we may think, and in this milestone year we knew we had to end the day with something very special, and are thrilled to present the debut of, icons+giants/WMG recording artist, piano prodigy BLKBOK, who will perform his high-energy neo-classical, hip hop inspired expressions, all in a Space & Astronaut inspired set.”
This year’s National Astronaut Day philanthropic partners include Higher Orbits, Reading is Fundamental and Space for Art Foundation, as well as additional event based charities, personally selected by participating Astronauts and Musicians.
The full schedule may be found at www.NationalAstronautDay.com, with new announcements being made on May 3rd and 4tt. Please make sure to check the schedule for updates.
Astronauts:
Clayton “Astro Clay” Anderson, Leroy Chiao, Wendy Lawrence, Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, John “Danny” Olivas, Garrett Reisman, Steve Smith, Nicole Stott and more TBA.
Musicians, Olympians & Celebrities:
BLKBOK, Emmanuel Jal, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, TONIC, Casey Patterson (Olympian), Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket) and more TBA.
Charities:
Higher Orbits, Reading Is Fundamental, Space for Art Foundation and more
Collaborators:
A Little Spacey, The Astronaut Channel, SNACK, Topsify, uniphi goods
Updates will be posted on the National Astronaut Day® website
Why Do #WeBelieveInAstronauts? The incredible experience of traveling through space is something we all dream about at one time in our lives. For a very select few, this dream became a reality. The path for every Astronaut is different, and Astronauts come from a diverse range of personal and professional backgrounds, but the one thing they all have in common - they are leaders in their chosen field, pioneers of space, and seek to use their individual experience as Astronauts to help make the world better for ALL.
Please join us as we celebrate these amazing individuals, their unique experiences, and ultimately, to help spread the message that… no matter what our journey in life we are ALL Astronauts. #WeBelieveInAstronauts
About uniphi space agency:
uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world’s most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual’s specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts
Annie Balliro
uniphigood
+1 917-674-1249
