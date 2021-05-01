'Kings of The Earth' Frontman Samm Musick Releases Captivating Single '18 Days' on May 18th
A poignant and poetic Americana rock song for fans of The Wallflowers, Bruce Springsteen, and Sheryl Crow.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notable Nashville Americana Rock musician Samm Musick, frontman of Kings Of The Earth, releases a daring debut solo single from his long-awaited album Land of Dreams.
The single, 18 Days, is a pensively powerful poem amplified with wide-eyed elegance, available everywhere on May 18th, 2021.
This infectious, life-affirming new single brims with gratitude while suggesting setbacks can turn to sunshine. An expression of self-reflection in overcoming adversity, 18 Days serves as an antidote for heart and soul.
"This song is about finding the strength and hope to move on from a breakup. It's not about revenge. It's about letting go and wanting that person to find happiness. It's about letting yourself find it too," said singer-songwriter Samm Musick.
Land of Dreams celebrates a body of work, both confessional and clever, surveying each corner of the heart through Samm's signature and soaring hooks. Lush lyricism enrobed in dreamy, nostalgic storytelling takes center stage.
A muscularly vulnerable virtuosic singer-songwriter, Samm Musick has written and produced Top 10 and Top 20 hits on terrestrial radio and won several awards for his songwriting and production. Residing in Nashville for almost two decades, his lyrically raw pen remains unrivaled. Samm has worked and recorded in The Tracking Room, Blackbird Studios, Sputnik Studios, Omni Sound, and many others.
Cracking 1,000s of radio outlets, 300,000+ Spotify spins, 167K listeners, 179 Playlists, 420,000+ YouTube views, Samm has written to critical acclaim with Stewart Harris (No One Else On Earth/Wynonna Judd), Dan Layus (Augustana), Kenny Lewis (Moonshine in the Trunk/Wheelhouse/Brad Paisley), Alex Harvey (Jimmy Buffet, Alan Jackson/Delta Dawn), Brian McComas (99.9% Sure), and Phillip LaRue (Whiskey in my Water).
Sharing the stage with major acts, including Jade from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Charlie Daniels, Phil Vassar, and Jimmy Webb, Musick has made auspicious appearances on major network television, including ABC, PBS, and CMT.
"Samm continues to create incredible songs combining his unique songwriting, lush arrangements, and high-quality production.
His newest single, 18 Days, is no exception. From beginning to end, 18 Days is an instant hit." -Virginia P Brick, SESAC Licensing Department & President of VPB Entertainment.
LINER NOTES
Song: Written by Samm Musick
Producer: James Sinclair-Stott
Lead Vocals and Organ - Samm Musick
James Sinclair-Stott - electric guitar, acoustic guitar, percussion, bass guitar.
Karli Chayne - vocals
Nathan Barnes – drums
Mixing Engineer: James Sinclair-Stott
Mastering Engineer: Sam Moses
