TEDxWaterStreet Announces Speaker Line-up for RESET 2021
This Inaugural Event will be hosted by Emmy Nominated Actress Monique ColemanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxWaterStreet RESET event will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Bryant Park Ballroom, 54 West 40th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10018; from 4:00pm – 9:00pm. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices under the theme of RESET.
Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have been featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
TEDxWaterStreet RESET 2021 is the first in-person TEDx event in New York City since the COVID- 19 pandemic. RESET 2021 promises inspiring topics, and a lineup of 13 remarkable individuals who will speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery of what the future holds for our shared humanity.
SPEAKER LINE-UP: TEDxWaterStreet RESET 2021 speakers are as follow: Pras Michel – Grammy Award Winner of the Fugees & Entrepreneur, Quddus (Q) - TV Host, Media Coach; Roxana Rafatjah – Founder of Conscious Enterprises, Daniela Pierre Bravo - Booking Producer, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Janice Kovach – Mayor of Clinton, NJ Lili Gil Valletta – CEO and Co-Founder CIEN+ and CULTURINTEL, Tameka Green - Diversity and Inclusion Practitioner, Aree Bly – Alignment Coach, Irina Soriano - Businesswoman and Author, Drew G. Davis - One Man Show, Jeff Tatarchuk - Chief Marketing Officer, VM Accel; Danny-J Johnson - Co-Host, The Best Life Podcast, and Chris Valletta - Co-Founder and President, MISSION.
HOST: The event will be generously hosted by renowned actress, producer, and activist Monique Coleman. In 2019, she garnered a Daytime Emmy “Outstanding Host” nomination for her work on the original non-scripted series “Gimme Mo” which she also created and produced. Last year, Monique joined Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, and several thought leaders to deliver the closing keynote at the Girl Up Virtual Global Leadership summit. Monique is thrilled to be returning to the Tedx stage.
PERFORMERS: Special music performances by Singer, Songwriter Norman Alexander and Annabel Oreste of Star Acadamie.
SPECIAL GUEST: Actor Mehcad Brooks, star of Mortal Kombat Movie will also be in attendance.
TEDxWaterStreet sponsors include: Unspoken Smiles, Spurheal, Sisley-Paris, and Mlife Music Group.
“TEDx Water Street represents a RESET with how it’s people have demonstrated the ability to embark on new adventures, tackle challenges and foster ideas in unfamiliar territory in order to pursue their hopes of growth and prosperity.” - Jean Paul Laurent, Lead Organizer and Licensee of TEDxWaterStreet commented.
For more information about TEDxWaterStreet, please visit https://tedxwaterstreet.com/ and follow us on Instagram @TedxWaterStreet #tedxwaterstreet #reset2021 #tedx.
