HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 28, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
69 New Cases, Three COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported
DOH has reported three new COVID-19-associated deaths.
Oʻahu
1 male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
Maui
1 male, 60-69 yrs, no underlying conditions, hospice care
1 male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 26, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|55
|24,670
|Hawai‘i
|1
|2,683
|Maui
|10
|3,345
|Kaua‘i
|2
|225
|Moloka‘i
|0
|37
|Lānaʻi
|0
|111
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|1
|1,039
|Total Cases
|69
|32,110
|Deaths
|3
|482
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 23, 2021: Hawai‘i-2, Maui-12, O‘ahu-30, Kaua‘i-0
Department of Public Safety: Statewide Inmate Testing Continues
COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. All facilities are clear of COVID-19 except the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) which has only one (1) active positive inmate case remaining. MCCC reports 12 negative inmate test results and 15 negative staff results. There were 19 negative inmate test results received for the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center, three (3) negative inmate results received for the Halawa Correctional Facility, and one (1) negative inmate test result for the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
14,397 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday
Yesterday, a total of 14,397 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 8,190 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,374 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
Helpful Resources
Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:
The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners, or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/
Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/
FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/
Email: [email protected]
Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII
COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/
Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332
COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):
https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/
Safe Travels Digital Platform:
https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/
Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting
Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine
Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov
To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]
Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel
Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311
City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:
All media inquiries should be directed to the appropriate State department