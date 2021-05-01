HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 28, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

69 New Cases, Three COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported

DOH has reported three new COVID-19-associated deaths.

Oʻahu

1 male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 male, 60-69 yrs, no underlying conditions, hospice care

1 male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 26, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 55 24,670 Hawai‘i 1 2,683 Maui 10 3,345 Kaua‘i 2 225 Moloka‘i 0 37 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 1,039 Total Cases 69 32,110 Deaths 3 482

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 23, 2021: Hawai‘i-2, Maui-12, O‘ahu-30, Kaua‘i-0

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. All facilities are clear of COVID-19 except the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) which has only one (1) active positive inmate case remaining. MCCC reports 12 negative inmate test results and 15 negative staff results. There were 19 negative inmate test results received for the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center, three (3) negative inmate results received for the Halawa Correctional Facility, and one (1) negative inmate test result for the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

14,397 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 14,397 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 8,190 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,374 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

