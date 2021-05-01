HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 30, 2021

Department of Health:

118 New COVID-19 Cases

DOH reports 118 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 28, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 84 24,832 Hawai‘i 5 2,692 Maui 14 3,385 Kaua‘i 12 243 Moloka‘i 0 37 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 1,049 Total Cases 118 32,349++ Deaths 0 483

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 29, 2021: Hawai‘i-2, Maui-7, O‘ahu-32, Kaua‘i-0

++ As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety : Inmate Population Clear of COVID-19, Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. There are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the inmate population. There were 44 negative inmate test results reported for the Maui Community Correctional Center and 17 negative inmate test results for the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

20,212 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 20,212 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 13,483 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,646 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

For over a year, the state’s Joint Information Center (JIC) has provided a daily summary of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to media and members of the public.

At this point, all the information reported in the Daily News Digest (DND) can be viewed on a daily basis via the web links regularly included, and the JIC has produced this final DND today. (Please save this DND or print pages 5-6 for easy, future reference)

For the past 14 months it has been a privilege to provide information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawai’i to state leaders and employees, to the news media, and to citizens. The JIC has been staffed by volunteer communications professionals from a variety of state departments, and we owe a debt of gratitude to all these folks as they handled crisis information needs, as well as their regular jobs within their respective agencies.

We appreciate the notes of thanks we’ve received and trust the information provided has helped Hawaiʻi to soon move beyond this pandemic. We wish you, our faithful readers, health and happiness and leave you with this constant reminder (for a while longer at least) to mask-up, physically distance, stay at home when you’re sick, and wash your hands. Mahalo for your support.

On behalf of the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Team,

Lead Public Information Officers

Cindy McMillan-Governor’s Communications Director

Dan Dennison-DLNR Senior Communications Manager