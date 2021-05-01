DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 1 – MAY 7

Newsroom Posted on Apr 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Middle Street and Keehi Interchange on Monday, May 3, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement. Motorists will be detoured to Nimitz Highway.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the HNL Airport onramps to the H-1 Freeway in both directions on Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Aolele Street onramps to the H-1 Freeway in both directions on Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Friday, April 30, through Saturday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., for deck survey work.

6) HONOLULU

Right turn lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard onramp and Middle Street overpass on Thursday, May 6, through Friday, May 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

8) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl Harbor Interchange on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., for deck survey work.

9) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Middle Street/Dillingham offramp (Exit 18B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) KUNIA TO HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kunia Interchange and Halwa Interchange on Tuesday, May 4, through Wednesday, May 5, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

12) PEARL CITY TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Paiwa Interchange and Halawa Interchange on Sunday, April 25, through Friday, April 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement marking work.

13) HONOLULU TO HALAWA

Roving closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work.

14) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shift on the Waipahu onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday, May 2 through Friday, May 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work. Ramp will remain open.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street overpass and Funston Road overpass on Thursday, May 6, through Friday, May 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 3, through Wednesday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) —

1) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Piliokahi Avenue on Thursday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pole replacement work.

2) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

3) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction.

5) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

6) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Mailiilii Road on Wednesday, May 5, through Thursday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead cable installations.

7) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Kaukama Road and Kauiokalani Place on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

8) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Haiku Road and Hui Iwa Street on Saturday, May 1, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pruning trees.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the southbound Kahekili Highway (Route 83) onramp to the eastbound H-3 Freeway on Monday, May 3, through Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for striping work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two center lane closures on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer repairs.

2) AINA HAINA

Alternating right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Hanauma Bay and the Halona Blow Hole Lookout from 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 6, 2021, through 5 a.m. on Friday morning, May 7, 2021, for filming. Motorists will be detoured at Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street. Intermittent traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on May 6, to prepare for the full closure.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaupau Place on Thursday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway onramp from Kamehameha Highway at the Keehi Interchange on Monday, May 5, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for testing of the concrete pavement. Traffic will be detoured to Nimitz Highway.

3) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Mokuea Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waihona Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

5) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the westbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Punaluu Place on Wednesday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pole replacements.

6) PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kapuhi Street on Thursday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

7) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Ford Island Boulevard and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) WAIKANE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility maintenance.

11) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the Wilson Tunnel on Thursday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tunnel maintenance.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of Kahekili Highway on Wednesday, May 5, through Thursday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pavement striping installations.

3) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the southbound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Valley View Drive on Friday, April 30, through Saturday, May 1, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement striping installations.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Iwilei Road and Pacific Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Pacific Street and Awa Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for sign installation work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, for The Rail work.

Full closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Motorists will be detoured.

Right lane closed in the westbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Sumner Street and Richard Street on Sunday night, May 2 through Friday morning, May 7, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) HONOLULU

Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For More information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) HONOLULU

Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Left or right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Coelho Way and Wylie Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Puiwa Road on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, sidewalk and gutter work.

5) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Wylie Street on Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sidewalk work.

6) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Jack Lane and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.

7) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for tentative corrective striping work.

8) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tentative corrective striping work.

—VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Pali Highway on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closures on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Pali Highway and Alakea Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in the westbound direction between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the southbound direction between Koapaka Street and Ualena Street on Tuesday, May 4, through Friday, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— MAKAKILO DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Makakilo Drive in both directions between Fort Barrette Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, May 3, through Wednesday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repairs.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, May 3, through Friday morning, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, May 3, through Friday morning, May 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and the H-1 Freeway onramp on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, May 2, through Friday morning, May 7, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday night, May 3, through Friday morning, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— WYLIE STREET —

1) NUUANU

Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Sunday, May 2, through Friday, May 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

