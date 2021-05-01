DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 1 – MAY 7

Newsroom Posted on Apr 30, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) KOLOA

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between mile markers 7.8 and 8.4, Kaumualii Highway and Punee Road, on Monday, May 3, through Tuesday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for shoulder cleaning and vegetation removal work. One lane east and one lane west will be open at all times.

2) KOLOA

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between mile markers 9.9 and 10.4, Akemama Road and Kua Road, on Wednesday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and vegetation removal work.

3) WAIMEA

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 20.8 and 22.4, Kaumualii Highway and Waimea Road, on Tuesday, May 4, through Wednesday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for guardrail work and landscape maintenance.

4) KEKAHA

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions near mile marker 24, Kaumualii Highway and Kekaha Road, on Monday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, May 1, and Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during 3 set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Access for Saturday, May 1 (modified schedule) will be:

Morning access between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Daytime access for 40 minutes at a time at the bottom of the hour starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4:20 p.m. The first 20 minutes of each hour during this time will be used to remove debris from the slope.

Evening access between 4:20 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sundays and observed State Holidays

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the hdot website at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

2) HANALEI

Alternating single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.5, on Monday, May 3 through Thursday, May 6, from 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for culvert cleaning work.

3) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lane and shoulder work.

4) KAPAA (24-HOUR, WEEKEND WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

5) KILAUEA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 28, Waiakalua Street and Kuhio Highway, on Saturday, May 1, and Monday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for guardrail and slope work.

6) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, May 2, through Friday morning, May 7, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

7) KILAUEA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 23.3 and 28, Kolo Road and Kuhio Highway, on Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

8) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 25, Kalihiwai Bridge, on Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

