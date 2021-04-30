(Subscription required) Ventura County officials seeking to prevent a DA investigator from suing over the release of his confidential records will have to litigate the case after an appellate panel this week reversed a special motion to strike the claims, finding the manner in which the documents were released constituted a misdemeanor.
You just read:
County officials committed misdemeanor in releasing officer’s files, court says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.