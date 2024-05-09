The bulk of those requests pertained to the state bar’s attorney discipline system, including questions about how to file a complaint against an attorney or the status of such a complaint, said the internal report, which is slated to be discussed by a state bar committee on Friday. Attorney admissions-related questions were the second most common.
California Bar's public trust liaison logs 575 requests for help in first year
