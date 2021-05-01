World Migratory Bird Day 2021 celebrates the beauty, song, flight, and intrigue of migratory birds

The 2021 World Migratory Bird Day was created by Alaskan artist, Sara Wolman. The 2021 World Migratory Bird Day spreads the word about our theme, "Sing, Fly, Soar - Like a Bird." World Migratory Bird Day connects people to birds, their conservation, and their amazing migrations.

Global event connects people to migratory birds and their conservation.

Ultimately, the goal of celebrating World Migratory Bird Day is to raise awareness of the phenomenon of bird migrations and to motivate people to take action to protect our shared birds,” — Dr. Susan Bonfield

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sing, Fly, Soar Like a Bird” is the theme of this year’s World Migratory Bird Day, the only international education program that celebrates the migration of hundreds of bird species between their summer nesting habitats in North America and wintering grounds in Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

From sandpipers and cranes to vultures and hummingbirds, this year’s World Migratory Bird Day explores what makes birds unique. With approximately 10,400 bird species globally and approximately 900 bird species in the United States, birds are ambassadors of the natural world. They help unite us with nature and understand the interconnections among all things. They sing. They fly. They are architects and acrobats. They live in every habitat from urban to rural. Birds can be watched in a city or in the wild, and birds can be watched from the windows of cars, boats, homes, and in our own back yards.

It is no wonder that during the pandemic, bird watching has risen even more in popularity. With coronavirus restrictions, interest in bird watching has soared. Birds have been symbols of freedom and during the pandemic, they provide a glimmer of light. We might not be able to travel to exotic places such as the rainforest right now, but migratory birds bring a bit of the rainforest to us.

“Ultimately, the goal of celebrating World Migratory Bird Day is to raise awareness of the phenomenon of bird migrations and to motivate people to take action to protect our shared birds,” says Dr. Susan Bonfield, Executive Director of Environment for the Americas. Their spirited migrations and spectacular flights are a symbol of freedom, even during a time when people feel confined.

In addition to connecting people to birds and raising awareness about bird conservation, World Migratory Bird Day is a celebration of the astonishing journeys of these animals, like the roughly 8,000 mile round-trip migration of the tiny Rufous Hummingbird. The celebration of World Migratory Bird Day is an opportunity to inspire people around the world to learn about, to love, and to take action to protect these long-distance travelers.

During this year's events, World Migratory Bird Day inspires the joy of bird song, flight, and migration. Traditionally celebrated in Canada and the U.S. on the second Saturday in May, in reality every day is World Migratory Bird Day. Programs, festivals, and other events occur throughout the year, whenever it is best for birds (and the organizers). In deference to the pandemic, creative events are being offered across the Western Hemisphere. BirdDayLIVE.com features 3 days of programming, including a special day just for youth, families, and schools.

Now in its 27th year, World Migratory Bird Day has grown from a one-day event into a year-round framework engaging audiences of all ages in hundreds of bird conservation projects and programs. In the Western Hemisphere World Migratory Bird Day is coordinated by Environment for the Americas, a nonprofit organization that provides bilingual educational materials and information about birds and bird conservation to raise awareness of migratory birds and to promote actions that protect our feathered friends.

On May 8th and throughout the month, other activities are taking place at wildlife refuges, such as the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge in Corvallis, Oregon. A day there will take you to the Turkey Vulture cafe and a migration game. In Colorado, community members will gather at Waneka Lake to share their habitat conservation work and offer bird walks. Leaders at Gibson Woods County Park in Illinois are excited to share the newly arrived migratory birds with youth and adults.

You can learn about World Migratory Bird Day in the Americas, as well as Environment for the Americas, at www.migratorybirdday.org, which has information about this year's theme, downloadable educational and promotional materials in English and Spanish, and instructions for registering your World Migratory Bird event on our global map. For more information, write to info@environmentamericas.org

