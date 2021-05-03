COLUMBIA FILM FESTIVAL, JUNE 21-25TH, JOINS WITH THE 48 HOUR FILM PROJECT CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF GREAT FILMS
As part of their 20th Anniversary celebrations, THE 48 HOUR FILM PROJECT joins Columbia Film Festival to present a selection of comedies this June 21-25TH!
The 48 Hour Film Project is responsible for launching film careers, inspiring lifelong friendships and collaborations, and, of course, the creation of more than 50,000 short films.”COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 48 Hour Film Project, the world’s largest filmmaking competition, turns 20 this year and to celebrate this monumental Anniversary, they are partnering with the Columbia Film Festival to present a selection of comedies JUNE 21-25th. The 48 Hour Film Project is proud to present these special films as part of the Columbia Film Festival, that will focus on projects from Baltimore and Washington, DC, but will also include films from award winning filmmakers in Las Vegas, Melbourne and Paris. These 48 Hour Film Project screenings will be a special addition to the Columbia Film Festival, June 21-25th, which showcases more than 60 local, national, and international films for movie-goers to enjoy as part of this year’s virtual event. Tickets go on sale to the public May 7th.
— Mark Ruppert, creator, of the 48 Hour Film Project
There will be a socially-distanced, limited capacity VIP Opening Gala Party and Summer Solstice Celebration on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion with a separate capacity controlled General Admission option available for those wishing to enjoy just the premiere films. The Opening Gala Party will offer a VIP area, catered food & drink, a sneak peak of films from the Festival, followed by a full screening of the movie Uprooted and an intimate interview with the filmmakers.
The 48 Hour Film Project is a filmmaking adventure for people from all walks of life. Taking place in different cities on weekends throughout the year, the Project has inspired a collection of loyal followers and attracts newcomers who want to be part of the madness.
“The 48 Hour Film Project is responsible for launching film careers, inspiring lifelong friendships and collaborations, and, of course, the creation of more than 50,000 short films.” said Mark Ruppert, creator, of the 48 Hour Film Project. “Each year we are impressed by the creativity and inventiveness that filmmakers bring to the Project.”
This partnership with the Columbia Film Festival, gives them the opportunity to gain more exposure for our filmmakers and to introduce new audiences to the 48 Hour Film Project.
About the 48 Hour Film Project
The 48 Hour Film Project is the oldest and largest film competition in the world. The 48 Hour Film Project’s mission is to advance filmmaking and promote filmmakers. The tight 48-hour deadline puts the focus squarely on the filmmaking, emphasizing creativity and teamwork and “doing” instead of “talking.” The emphasis is also on building communities of local creative people, facilitating making new connections, showcasing skills, and celebrating what creativity and teamwork can accomplish in just one weekend.
About the Columbia Film Festival
The Columbia Film Festival is part of the esteemed Columbia Festival of the Arts which has been bringing engaging, world class arts and entertainment to the community for the past 34 years while promoting diversity, equality, and compassion. Along with the Columbia Film Festival and the new Columbia Arts Channel, Columbia Festival of the Arts is designed to better connect the community during these challenging times. Columbia Festival of the Arts believes that together we all play a role in helping to bring about positive changes through the Arts.
