Centennial Express Driver Services Center To Close

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will permanently close the Centennial Express Driver Services Center located at 6604 Centennial Boulevard in Nashville, Tennessee. Due to the expiration of the lease and future demolition of the building, the center will permanently close effective May 3, 2021. The department is actively searching for a new location to serve customers.

Nearby locations customers may visit include:

• Hart Lane Driver Services Center- 624 Hart Lane, Nashville, Tennessee 37216

• Hickory Hollow Driver Services Center- 5216 Hickory Hollow Parkway Antioch, Tennessee 37013

• William Snodgrass Building- 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Nashville, Tennessee 37243

The department encourages all Tennesseans to utilize the online portal to complete services such as driver license or CDL renewal, duplicate, change of address, upload their required documents, and more. For services not available online, customers may visit a self-service kiosk, participating county clerk partner, or are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.